Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Thor Industries (THO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Aegis upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5,952.95, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $87.96 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

