Thorlef Spickschen Sells 4,500 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thorlef Spickschen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of Clovis Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $276,615.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of Clovis Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of CLVS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $2,807.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 624.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21746.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

