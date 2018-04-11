13,361 Shares in Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Community Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 730,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78. Community Healthcare has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.64.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Community Healthcare Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers.

