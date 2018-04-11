Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Invests $341,000 in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Stock

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Colony NorthStar by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,210,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colony NorthStar by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 825,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 543,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colony NorthStar by 79.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colony NorthStar by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 282,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of Colony NorthStar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at $366,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLNS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Colony NorthStar Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar’s quarterly revenue was up 245.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Colony NorthStar from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colony NorthStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

