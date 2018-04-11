TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 18,291 Shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Carter’s worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carter’s by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Carter’s by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 10,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,544,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,897.97, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Carter’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo upgraded Carter’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $3,077,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

