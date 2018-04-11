Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Bunge worth $76,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 127.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 823,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,539.82, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Group raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

