TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $68.78 Million Stake in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,606 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Microsemi worth $68,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsemi by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsemi by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $138,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,692 shares of company stock valued at $577,679 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 951,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,440. Microsemi Co. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,433.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsemi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Microsemi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Microsemi Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

