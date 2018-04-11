Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Position Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Copa worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS set a $121.00 price objective on Copa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of CPA opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,186.18, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Copa Holdings has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-purchases-42538-shares-of-copa-holdings-s-a-cpa-updated-updated.html.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.