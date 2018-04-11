TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (MC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Moelis & Company worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 69.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Richard Leaman III sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 33,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,720,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,393 shares of company stock worth $6,999,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2,785.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

