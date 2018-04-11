TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 26,024 Shares of Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Silgan worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,768,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,409,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 549,657 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Greg Horrigan sold 355,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $9,969,711.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $435,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,655 shares of company stock worth $13,206,189 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3,041.11, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Silgan had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $995.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

