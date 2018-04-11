TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 42,816 Shares of Preferred Apartment (APTS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Preferred Apartment worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Preferred Apartment has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $557.24, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.00. Preferred Apartment had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 42,816 Shares of Preferred Apartment (APTS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-42816-shares-of-preferred-apartment-apts.html.

Preferred Apartment Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.