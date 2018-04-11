Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) CEO Acquires $106,381.76 in Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 17,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $106,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 5,504 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,968.96.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,064.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 1,619 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,487 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,857 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,301 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 16,550 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,190.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 14,823 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $86,418.09.

Technology Investment Capital stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $317.38, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

