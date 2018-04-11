California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.08 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. 665,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,012. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11,938.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

In related news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $72,630.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,630.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and have sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

