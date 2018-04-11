Tigereum (CRYPTO:TIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,585.00

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Tigereum token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tigereum has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Tigereum has a total market cap of $612,593.00 and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Tigereum Profile

Tigereum launched on December 8th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 12,563,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,790 tokens. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io.

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Tigereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigereum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigereum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.