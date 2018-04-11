Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 100,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.09, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.24. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $16.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.39 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $3,467,700. 50.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 245,115 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

