TIM Brasil (TSU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on TIM Brasil from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price objective on TIM Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on TIM Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded TIM Brasil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TIM Brasil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:TSU opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. TIM Brasil has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,211.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. TIM Brasil had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.56%. research analysts expect that TIM Brasil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM Brasil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM Brasil by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM Brasil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Brasil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Brasil

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

