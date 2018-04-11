Time Out Digital (TMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.50

Time Out Digital Limited (LON:TMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.72), with a volume of 22874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.72).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Time Out Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on shares of Time Out Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About Time Out Digital

Time Out Group plc, a media and e-commerce company, operates as a digital and print publisher of Websites, mobile apps, social media, and magazines. The company's digital platform enables users to discover, book, live, and share about food, attractions, art, culture, shopping, and nightlife of the city on platform.

