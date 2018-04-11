An issue of Time Warner Cable Inc (NYSE:TWC) bonds rose 0.9% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2041. The debt is now trading at $100.76. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

TWC stock opened at $209.56 on Wednesday. Time Warner Cable Inc has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $217.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Time Warner Cable stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Time Warner Cable Inc (NYSE:TWC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the cable operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Time Warner Cable were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Time Warner Cable (TWC) Bond Prices Rise 0.9%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/time-warner-cable-twc-bond-prices-rise-0-9.html.

Time Warner Cable Company Profile

Time Warner Cable Inc (TWC) is a provider of video, high-speed data and voice services in the United States with clustered cable systems located in approximately five geographic areas, including New York State, the Carolinas, the Midwest, Southern California and Texas. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Services, Business Services and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.