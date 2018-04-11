Time Warner Inc (TWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the media conglomerate on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Time Warner has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Time Warner has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Time Warner to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of TWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 2,361,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,245. Time Warner has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $74,468.02, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWX. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Time Warner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Time Warner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

In other news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $390,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

