TimesCoin (TMC) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 27th. One TimesCoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TimesCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00794898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin launched on September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for TimesCoin is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

TimesCoin Coin Trading

TimesCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not currently possible to purchase TimesCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TimesCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

