Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been given a $2.00 price target by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,131. The firm has a market cap of $20.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 248.71% and a negative net margin of 6,654.42%. research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.60% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Roth Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/titan-pharmaceuticals-ttnp-given-a-2-00-price-target-at-roth-capital-updated.html.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery technology that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.