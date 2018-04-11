Titanium BAR (CRYPTO:TBAR) Price Reaches $0.42

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Titanium BAR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $228,875.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titanium BAR token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00006147 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00849979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014451 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Titanium BAR Profile

Titanium BAR was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. Titanium BAR’s official website is www.tbis.io. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis.

Buying and Selling Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is not possible to purchase Titanium BAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titanium BAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titanium BAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

