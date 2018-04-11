TJX Companies (TJX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52,234.52, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $1,055,807.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,168.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo cut shares of TJX Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

