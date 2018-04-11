Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLG. UBS restated a neutral rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.72 ($28.05).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.42 ($27.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commerzbank Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tlg-immobilien-tlg-given-a-27-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-analysts-updated.html.

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.