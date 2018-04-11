Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLG. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.72 ($28.05).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.26 ($27.48). 23,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

