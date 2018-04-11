Commerzbank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €25.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €22.50 ($27.78) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.72 ($28.05).

TLG stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.38 ($27.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 12 month high of €23.30 ($28.77).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

