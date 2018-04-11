Comparing TNS (TNS) & Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD)

TNS (NYSE: TNS) and Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brocade Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TNS does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Brocade Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brocade Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TNS and Brocade Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNS 0 0 0 0 N/A Brocade Communications Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

Brocade Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%.

Profitability

This table compares TNS and Brocade Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNS N/A N/A N/A Brocade Communications Systems -3.56% -3.07% -1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNS and Brocade Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brocade Communications Systems $2.35 billion 2.25 $213.81 million N/A N/A

Brocade Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TNS.

Summary

Brocade Communications Systems beats TNS on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNS

TNS, Inc., (TNS) is an international data communications company, which provides networking, managed connectivity, data communications and value added services to telecommunication companies, retailers, banks, payment processors and financial institutions. The Company operates in three divisions: Telecommunication Services Division (TSD), Payment Services Division (PSD), and Financial Services Division (FSD). The TSD principally serves telecommunication customers in North America, but has started generating revenue outside of North America from certain products. The PSD is focused on the payments industry in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The FSD serves customers in the financial services industry in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In February 2013, the Company was acquired by investor group led by Siris Capital Group, LLC (Siris).

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services. The SAN Products segment includes infrastructure products and solutions that help customers develop and deploy storage and server consolidation, disaster recovery and data security. The IP Networking Products segment includes Layer 2 and Layer 3 Ethernet switches, and routers to connect users over private and public networks. The Global Services segment includes break or fix maintenance, installation, consulting, network management and software maintenance, and post-contract customer support. Its products enable customers to deploy architectures and technologies, including virtualization and cloud computing.

