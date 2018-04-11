Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 257.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of TR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,940.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $125.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company offers a range of candy, chocolate and bubble gum brands. Its products are marketed in a range of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets.

