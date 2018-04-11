TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TopBuild earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.3687857966702 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,184. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,761.83, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,061.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Joachimczyk sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $169,586.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,043 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

