TopCoin (CRYPTO:TOP) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $58.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TopCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00854790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00175438 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. The official website for TopCoin is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

