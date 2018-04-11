Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

TMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS began coverage on Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on Torchmark and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE TMK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.17. 507,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,468. The company has a market cap of $9,466.52, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 34.99%. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In related news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $420,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 654,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,120 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torchmark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, YCG LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

