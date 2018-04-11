Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.522 per share by the bank on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Toronto–Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto–Dominion Bank to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

TD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 548,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $103,089.93, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

