Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.20.

NYSE:TD opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103,089.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,636,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,885,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,050 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 111,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

