Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of upstream North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids that have a presence in North American oil and gas fields, including shale reservoirs.

