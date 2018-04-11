TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 103,441 Shares of TSYS (NYSE:TSS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,441 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of TSYS worth $73,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TSYS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $915,773,000 after purchasing an additional 427,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TSYS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TSYS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TSYS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of TSYS in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

TSYS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 553,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,019. The company has a market capitalization of $15,370.35, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TSYS has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.20 million. TSYS had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts predict that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In related news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 24,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $2,177,057.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,256.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

