Critical Contrast: Tower International (TOWR) and The Competition

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tower International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tower International Competitors 255 1250 1818 81 2.51

Tower International presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tower International has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Tower International Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion $47.62 million 7.83 Tower International Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.36

Tower International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Tower International beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.