Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 482.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

UNH stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $215,527.55, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

