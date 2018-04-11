Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Townsquare Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9954262047195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

TSQ stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

