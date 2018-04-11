Trade Token (TIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $492,991.00

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Trade Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trade Token has a total market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $492,991.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trade Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00789477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065447 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

Trade Token was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,285,536 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io.

Trade Token Token Trading

Trade Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, Gate.io and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Trade Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

