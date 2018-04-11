Traders Buy Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $132.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $98.15 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altaba had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $70.55

AABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Altaba to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59,773.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.76 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Altaba news, major shareholder Tci Fund Management Ltd sold 1,214,000 shares of Altaba stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $90,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of Altaba stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $97,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,217,202 shares of company stock valued at $90,321,425. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Altaba by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Altaba by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 616,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Altaba by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,780,000 after acquiring an additional 529,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

