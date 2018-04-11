Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BHP Billiton (BBL)

BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 756 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 668.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

BBL stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40,972.80, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. BHP Billiton has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

