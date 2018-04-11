Traders Buy Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $54.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.52 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $107.79

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38,002.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 394.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,624 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 644,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Weakness” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/traders-buy-kimberly-clark-kmb-on-weakness.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.