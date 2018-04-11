Traders Buy Nvidia (NVDA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $724.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $675.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.33 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nvidia had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Nvidia traded down ($1.67) for the day and closed at $226.24

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Nvidia in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nvidia from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nvidia from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nvidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.16.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130,323.05, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Nvidia’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nvidia will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nvidia by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nvidia by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Nvidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nvidia by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nvidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

