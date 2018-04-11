Traders Buy Shares of FIS (FIS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of FIS (NYSE:FIS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $41.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, FIS had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. FIS traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $96.34

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FIS from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of FIS in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FIS from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FIS in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

The stock has a market cap of $31,793.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FIS (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. FIS had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that FIS will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from FIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. FIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,602 shares of company stock valued at $123,478,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of FIS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FIS in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

