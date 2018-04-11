Traders Purchase Large Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 815% compared to the typical volume of 449 call options.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 192,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,000. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

