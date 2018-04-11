Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the average daily volume of 1,097 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

HAIN opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,187.17, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.50 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.38%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,407,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,833,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

