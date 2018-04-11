Traders Sell Shares of Facebook (FB) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $2,400.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,792.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $391.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $7.11 for the day and closed at $165.04Specifically, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,050 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $6,635,539.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at $66,533,447.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock worth $1,187,169,241 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

The firm has a market cap of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

