Tradition Capital Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Boeing (BA)

Tradition Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.2% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61,128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 849,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 848,467 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19,958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 833,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,108,000 after acquiring an additional 829,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 782,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,962,000 after acquiring an additional 779,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $320.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.77 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.47.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $334.83 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,776.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

