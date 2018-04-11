TransAlta (TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Georgia Ricci Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Insiders purchased 10,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,005 in the last three months.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.89. 216,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,886. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of C$638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$605.06 million.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

