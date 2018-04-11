John Edward Lowe Acquires 500 Shares of TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John Edward Lowe acquired 500 shares of TransCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,965.00.

John Edward Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, John Edward Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of TransCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.32 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.14. 576,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,045. TransCanada Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.28 and a 12 month high of C$65.18.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$81.00 to C$77.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.89.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

